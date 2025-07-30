Tyler Wang’Ombe-Gichuru, 25, was arrested by members of the Prince George’s County Police Department’s Child and Vulnerable Adult Abuse Unit (CVAA) following an investigation into the teacher having inappropriate contact with the children.

Last week, on Tuesday, July 22, police say that two victims under the age of 10 came forward to an adult about the alleged sexual assaults.

Investigators said the victims’ family had hired Wang’Ombe-Gichuru to provide private swim lessons at a community center in Upper Marlboro, where the assaults occurred.

Police noted the suspect is not an employee of the community center.

Detectives also learned that Wang’Ombe-Gichuru first met the victims’ family at a trampoline park in Laurel where he works, police said.

Wang’Ombe-Gichuru faces multiple charges, including two counts of second-degree rape of a child under 13, assault, and multiple additional sexual offenses.

He is currently being held without bond by the Department of Corrections.

“This remains an active investigation,” police wrote in a release. CVAA detectives are urging anyone with information or potential victims to call 301-772-4930.

