Two Arrested Months After Fatal Hit-And-Run Kills Silver Spring Father: Police

Thanh Phan, 71, and Jose Saravia Gonzalez, 27, both of Silver Spring, face charges stemming from the April crash that left Franzese dead on Randolph Road.

Around 10:15 p.m. on April 5, police say Franzese was walking along Randolph Road when Phan, driving a Honda Odyssey, jumped the curb and struck him, forcing him into the roadway.

Moments later, Saravia Gonzalez, driving a four-door Acura, hit Franzese and fled the scene without stopping to render aid or call 911.

Phan’s Honda careened across three lanes of traffic before slamming into a tree.

Phan was arrested last week and charged with criminally negligent manslaughter by vehicle. Saravia Gonzalez was arrested on Monday, Dec. 2, on the same charge.

Both men were taken to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit. Phan is being held without bond, and Gonzalez is awaiting a bond review on Tuesday afternoon.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Silver Spring and receive free news updates.