Tractor-Trailer Teeters Off Beltway Bridge In Early Morning Crash In MoCo (Photos)

At around 1 a.m. on July 10, a tractor-trailer carrying refrigerated mushrooms crashed and was left dangling off the side of an overpass, between Old Georgetown Road and River Road, officials said.

Following the crash, the driver was trapped inside the vehicle, and the truck partially hung off the bridge over the I-270 spur.

According to Montgomery County Fire and EMS personnel, the driver was safely extricated, and taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

HazMat crews were called to clear leaking fuel at the scene following the crash.

The incident led to lengthy lane closures on I-495 and I-270 as crews worked to clear the area.

It is unclear what caused the crash.

Check Daily Voice for updates.

