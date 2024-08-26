Quincy Johnson, of Takoma Park, and Lanham resident D'Andre Wint, both 20, were found shot to death at the Nolte Local Park in the 200 block of Denver Road late in the afternoon on Sunday, May 26.

On Monday, Aug. 26, authorities announced that 15-year-old Onyx Santana Austin was arrested at Dulles International Airport and charged with second-degree murder in connection to the Memorial Day weekend homicide.

Officers were called shortly before 7 p.m. to the 200 block of Denver Road in Silver Spring, where they found Johnson and Wint both suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were treated at the scene by first responders and pronounced dead at the scene.

According to investigators, detectives from the department were able to identify Austin as a suspect, and warrants were issued for his arrest.

Police say that Austin left the country after the shootings and was taken into custody by US Customs and Border Protection officers upon his return to the United States.

He's being charged as an adult and awaiting extradition back to Montgomery County.

