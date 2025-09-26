Teen Accused Of Gunpoint Home Invasion, Sex Assault, Robbery Spree In Montgomery County: Police

Detectives with the Montgomery County Department of Police said Joseph Tyler Jhingory IV of Saint Leonard was charged with a laundry list of crimes tied to incidents between December 2023 and July 2024.

The first case dates back to Dec. 1, 2023, when police said Jhingory IV stormed into a Rockville home armed with a gun.

He allegedly bound and gagged the homeowners, sexually assaulted a woman, and stole the family’s Volvo CX-40.

Two months later, detectives began investigating a string of burglaries in Bethesda on Feb. 8, 2024. Stolen items included a 2015 Mercedes GLK350.

Just hours later, at 4:30 a.m. on Feb. 9, a gas station on Wisconsin Avenue was held up. Police said the employee was tied up as money and merchandise were stolen.

Detectives linked the crime to Jhingory IV, who days later allegedly tried to break into businesses in Anne Arundel County.

During a chase with police, he crashed the stolen Mercedes and ran away.

On Feb. 17, 2024, Jhingory IV allegedly tried to rob a victim in a 7-Eleven parking lot before fleeing onto Andrews Air Force Base, where police said he stole another car.

He crashed again and was arrested by military police — but later released.

The crime spree allegedly continued that summer. On July 10, 2024, police said a Potomac homeowner reported personal items, clothing, and a 2014 Lexus missing.

That car turned up weeks later in Calvert County, dumped in a field where investigators found other stolen vehicles.

Investigators later connected Jhingory IV to the Montgomery County cases through evidence gathered across multiple jurisdictions.

He was being held at a Maryland juvenile facility on unrelated charges before being moved to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit on Aug. 27, 2025, where detectives formally served him with the warrants.

Jhingory IV is charged with:

Home invasion;

Armed robbery;

Use of a firearm in a violent crime;

Two counts of false imprisonment;

Two counts of first- and second-degree assault;

Third-degree sexual assault;

Two counts of vehicle theft, and related offenses.

He is being held without bond.

Authorities said the investigation remains active.

