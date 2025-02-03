Brookeville resident Taddeo “Teddy” Kintu died unexpectedly on Jan. 21, leaving behind a grieving family, students, and friends who are now rallying to support his wife, Tiona, and children, Tyler and Teagan.

His death comes months after his sister passed in May 2024.

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to help raise $25,000 to assist with funeral expenses and provide support for his family during this unimaginable loss.

“We, as the friends, students, and neighbors of Mr. Kintu, are asking for community support to show our love to Mr. Kintu and his family,” organizers wrote.

“No donation is too small. Let’s come together, as he and his wife have done for our communities for years and show our support.”

Kintu was known for his warm personality, infectious laughter, and the lasting impact he had on those around him, his loved ones said.

Whether in the classroom or in the community, he was a friend to all, spreading peace and joy wherever he went.

“He touched many lives, young and old, and was a friend to all who knew him,” the campaign states. “He spread peace and laughter in all places and spaces he occupied and will be greatly missed.”

Those wishing to donate can visit the GoFundMe page to help support his family during this difficult time.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Silver Spring and receive free news updates.