Summer Lim has been identified as the child who was struck and killed by a Montgomery County Public Schools bus on Thursday afternoon in Aspen Hill.

Shortly before 3:15 p.m. on Oct. 9, officers were called to the intersection of Bauer Drive and Russett Road after there were multiple 911 calls about a bicyclist that had been hit by a bus.

Investigators say that a 2019 Thomas school bus was traveling eastbound on Bauer Drive and was turning right onto southbound Russett Road when the crash happened.

Lim was also traveling eastbound on Bauer Drive when the collision occurred and was later found in the back of the bus.

The child was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

According to the Montgomery County Department of Police, at the time of the fatal crash, the bus was taking students home from Earle B. Wood Middle School, where Lim also attended.

No other injuries were reported. A second bus took the rest of the children home safely.

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich released a statement Thursday evening calling the incident “every parent’s worst nightmare” and urging residents to rally around the community as they grieve.

“This afternoon’s heartbreaking crash near Russett Road and Bauer Drive, where an 11-year-old child lost their life after being struck by a Montgomery County Public Schools bus, is every parent’s worst nightmare,” Elrich said. “My heart goes out to the child’s family and loved ones. Our entire County is grieving tonight.”

Authorities responded to the scene within minutes, and crisis counselors were dispatched to support witnesses and classmates.

Elrich said that while investigators work to determine what led to the tragedy, the focus must remain on compassion and healing for the children, staff, and families impacted.

“We must also remember the other children who were on that bus and the trauma they experienced,” he continued. “They, too, need our collective compassion and care."

"The County stands ready to support MCPS with counseling and any additional mental health resources needed through our Department of Health and Human Services.”

Elrich also asked for patience and privacy as officials gather more information.

“While we await the results of the investigation into this tragedy, I ask everyone to support the schools and communities impacted, and please give them the privacy and space they need during this incredibly difficult time.”

The investigation — which officials say could take "weeks or longer" — is ongoing.

