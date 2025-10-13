Lim was struck by a Montgomery County Public Schools bus shortly before 3:15 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 9, while she was riding her bike home from Earle B. Wood Middle School.

Investigators say that a 2019 Thomas school bus was traveling eastbound on Bauer Drive and was turning right onto southbound Russett Road when the crash happened.

Lim was also traveling eastbound on Bauer Drive when the collision occurred. She was later found in the back of the bus.

She was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

The investigation — which officials say could take "weeks or longer" — is ongoing.

Now, the community is rallying around the Lim family as they deal with an inconceivable loss.

"Her sudden passing has left her family and community heartbroken, facing a loss that is impossible to put into words," Sarah Chung, a lifelong friend of the family, said.

"In the midst of this unimaginable tragedy, her family is now faced with unexpected funeral expenses and the costs of honoring Summer's memory."

The 11-year-old loved drawing — “she was an amazing artist,” loved ones said — enjoyed reading books, and loved playing outside.

"Most of all, she loved spending time with her family and friends. She was adventurous and brave — in any activity she would be first in line to swim, jump, rock climb, zip line, and fly," Chung said.

"She is the eldest in her family among her siblings, leaving behind her parents, younger sister, and younger brother."

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich released a statement Thursday evening calling the incident “every parent’s worst nightmare” and urging residents to rally around the family as they grieve.

“This afternoon’s heartbreaking crash is every parent’s worst nightmare,” Elrich said. “My heart goes out to the child’s family and loved ones. Our entire county is grieving tonight.”

“We must also remember the other children who were on that bus and the trauma they experienced,” he continued. “They, too, need our collective compassion and care."

Tributes poured in for Lim following her death as friends and neighbors remembered the girl for her energy and thoughtfulness.

A memorial near the crash site in Aspen Hill was also established by members of the community.

"Sweet one, you’re in such a beautiful place right now, in the arms of Love itself, and it’s the only thing I can think to bring a measure of comfort to our hearts here on earth," one well-wisher posted. "Praying for your family and friends. Your life has impacted many, including my family though we haven’t had the privilege to meet you here on earth, we hope to meet you in heaven one day."

In just two days, more than $77,000 has been raised through a GoFundMe set up by Chung to cover funeral costs, celebrate Lim's life, and "provide support for her family in the difficult weeks ahead."

The GoFundMe can be found here.

"Any support you can offer means so much to Summer's loved ones as they navigate this painful time," Chung added.

"Your kindness and generosity will help them focus on healing and remembering Summer for the incredible person she was."

