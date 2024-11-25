Silver Spring Woman Arrested for Fatal Crash That Killed Wssc Worker: Police

Dori Campbell, of Silver Spring, faces multiple charges after investigators say she struck and killed 39-year-old Ernest Joseph Dyson while he was working near New Hampshire Avenue and Rodney Road around 4:40 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 8.

Police say Campbell was driving a black 2011 Volkswagen CC at 50 mph—10 mph over the speed limit—when she hit Dyson, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Campbell’s blood alcohol content was 0.19 percent, more than twice the legal limit, according to investigators.

Police also reported finding a half-empty bottle of alcohol in the front passenger seat of her vehicle.

The investigation revealed Campbell was driving with a suspended out-of-state license and an uninsured vehicle.

Campbell was arrested Monday and is charged with:

Negligent manslaughter by vehicle;

Negligent homicide by vehicle while under the influence;

Driving on a suspended out-of-state license;

Driving an uninsured vehicle.

She is currently being held at the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit, awaiting a bond hearing.

