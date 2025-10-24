Silver Spring Mom Begs For Prayers After Son Suffers Brain Injury In Middle School Gym Incident

The incident happened Wednesday, Oct. 22, during a gym class at Odessa Shannon Middle School in Silver Spring, according to a letter sent by Principal Dr. Natasha H. Booms to families.

“During the class, a student was struck by what was described as a metal object thrown by another student, resulting in injuries that required immediate medical attention,” Booms said.

Emergency Medical Technicians responded and transported the student, identified by his family as Lenny Diaz, to the hospital.

“At this time, we understand the student remains in serious condition,” Booms wrote, adding that the school “enacted a HOLD status to allow EMTs and first responders to quickly and safely assist the student.”

The principal said the school is offering counseling to students who witnessed the incident and will “continue to reinforce expectations for safety and appropriate behavior.”

Meanwhile, the boy's mother, Emily Diaz, shared heartbreaking details about her son’s injuries and his uncertain road ahead.

“My son was struck in the head by a student in his school on (Oct. 22),” Diaz wrote. “The injury he sustained was an open skull injury and the bone fragments went into his brain. He’s currently in PICU and on a breathing tube to help him breathe and recover.”

Diaz said her son is “a very smart, loving, adventurous young boy,” but she fears his life will never be the same.

“I feel like his life was taken even though he’s still alive,” she said. “We are unsure of how he will be after recovery but the possibilities of him being impaired are there — speech, mobility, and memory."

"I’m praying God does his miracle in him and he recovers and comes back as he was.”

On Facebook, Diaz shared emotional posts asking for prayers and strength.

“How can someone do this to my baby?” she wrote. “Why did they have to hurt him this way. Lord I’m begging you to guide me and help me get through this.”

She also shared messages of faith and hope:

“God is in control,” she posted. “Lenny baby, you got this. You’re a strong boy. Pull through, my boy — your brothers can’t wait to see you when you come home.”

A GoFundMe created by Diaz — titled “Support Lenny’s Recovery Journey” — had raised more than $11,000 in less than a day as of Friday afternoon to help with medical expenses and recovery needs.

She said she’s “not the type to ask for money or handouts,” but “desperately needs whatever help I can get.”

"I'm making this to help us with funds during these difficult times," she wrote. “We aren’t sure of medical bills yet and special items he might need on his road to recovery."

