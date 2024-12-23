Silver Spring Man Facing Decades Behind Bars For Deadly Drug Deal Gone Wrong: State's Attorney

Javier Reyes, 22, of Silver Spring, was found guilty of felony murder and use of a handgun in a crime of violence in connection to the death of the 20-year-old Takoma Park resident last year.

Prosecutors say that on March 7, 2023, Reyes and Woods met at a neighborhood park on Hampshire Green Lane in Silver Spring to conduct a drug deal.

Officers responding to a 911 call for the sound of gunshots fired, found Woods lying in the playground area unresponsive. Woods was suffering from four gunshot wounds.

He was rushed to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

"In the months prior to the shooting, Maryland State Police had been conducting an investigation involving controlled buys of Controlled Dangerous Substances (CDS)," officials said. "As part of that effort, Reyes was recorded on video selling drugs and discussing having a .380 caliber handgun available to sell.

"Prior to the murder, Reyes posted a social media photo of himself with an identifying tattoo visible, holding the handgun," they added. "That handgun is believed to be the murder weapon."

When he is sentenced in February, Reyes will face up to 60 years in prison.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Silver Spring and receive free news updates.