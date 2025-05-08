Silver Spring Man Charged In Multi-Day Vehicle Theft Spree, Sheriff Says

A pair of car thieves were caught after a wild pre-dawn pursuit across Calvert County that ended with spike strips, K9 warnings, and a standoff in a stranger’s driveway, authorities said.

Emmanuel Adjapong Mellish, 21, of Silver Spring, and Ryan Eveard Moses Lowe, 20, of Bowie, were arrested early Thursday morning, May 8, after allegedly leading deputies on a chase in a stolen SUV tied to a string of vehicle break-ins and thefts.

It all started on May 4, when deputies were called to Wildfire Lane in Owings around 7 a.m. after a 2016 white Dodge Journey was stolen from a driveway. A second vehicle at the home was also rifled through, with a wallet and credit cards stolen, according to the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office.

Just over an hour later, deputies recovered an abandoned 2011 Hyundai Sonata on nearby Paulyn Drive.

Then, two days later on May 6, the thefts continued, with reports of multiple vehicles being tampered with in the Cavalier Country subdivision in Dunkirk.

Around 2:45 a.m. that morning, a resident on Squire Lane spotted a suspect dressed in all black and a camouflage hat trying to get into cars. A white Dodge Journey — the same one reported stolen — was seen speeding away after being approached.

Investigators linked the activity to the same suspects, and just after 1:25 a.m. on May 8, deputies spotted the stolen SUV near Smithville Road and Fielder Court; however, when they moved in, the vehicle took off — and the chase was on.

The suspects blew through a red light at Ward Road and MD Rt. 4, continuing at a high rate of speed, officials said.

A deputy activated lights and sirens, but the suspects refused to stop, they added,. A stop stick deployment by Deputy Baxter near Brickhouse Road shredded both front tires — yet the SUV kept going.

The chase ended minutes later when deputies pulled off a PIT maneuver near Chaney Road, forcing the SUV to stop in the driveway of a home on Southern Maryland Boulevard.

Even then, the suspects refused to surrender for nearly 20 minutes, police said.

It took multiple K9 warnings from DFC Rzepkowski and K9 Cruz, and DFC Hendrickson and K9 Atlas, before they finally gave up.

A search of Mellish’s backpack turned up a cellphone and gloves. Inside the stolen SUV, deputies found multiple items reported stolen from the previous theft and tampering incidents.

Both suspects were taken to the Calvert County Detention Center, where they face the following charges:

Unlawful taking of a motor vehicle;

Eight counts of rogue and vagabond;

CDS: possession of paraphernalia;

Theft: $1,500 to under $25,000;

Two counts of theft: $100 to under $1,500;

Theft: less than $100.

Mellish was hit with an additional charge of fleeing and eluding.

