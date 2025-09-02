Silver Spring Family Loses Home In $1M Blaze, Dog Revived By Firefighters As Community Steps Up

Friends and community members are coming together to support the Trahan family in Silver Spring after a costly fire spread from the first floor of the residence into the second, and then the attic, sending flames flying from the front and top of the home.

At the time the fire broke out in the 2300 block of Cranberry Terrace on Saturday, Aug. 30, no one was inside the two-story home, but first responders were able to rescue and resuscitate the family dog, who was given oxygen and transported to an area animal hospital.

According to a friend of the Trahan family, parents Dion and Kristie, as well as Ophelia, 8, Sullivan, 5, and Dean, 7 months old, are all safe. As is the dog, Roxie, following treatment and evaluation.

However, their entire livelihood was destroyed by the blaze, which caused an estimated $1 million in damage to the structure and contents of the home.

"Everything is destroyed; their home is gone," family friend Joey England, the organizer of a GoFundMe set up for the family, said. "Immediate funds will be used for clothes, food, temporary housing, baby diapers, dog food, and essential supplies."

In the days following the fire, the community has come out in full force to support the family, with more than $50,000 raised from nearly 250 donors within two days.

"The Trahan family-- some of the kindest, most wonderful people in our community-- suffered an incredible loss when a fire destroyed their home a few days ago," a neighbor said.

"Dion and Kristie, along with their two young girls and 7-month-old son are safe, and thanks to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue, their dog, Roxie, was resuscitated at the scene."

The fundraiser for the family can be found here.

"A fundraiser has been created to support Dion Trahan and Kristie Trahan and their children after a fire destroyed their home," another well-wisher posted online. "They need immediate help for essentials like clothing, food, temporary housing, baby supplies, and care for their dog Roxie."

Another added: "Saturday afternoon, a fire destroyed the home of one of Tim’s closest friends in the entire world!"

"Their family is safe, but our hearts are broken for them! If you feel led to give, here is a link to do so! Please be praying for the Trahan family!"

