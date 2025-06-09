Silver Spring Cyclist, 85, Dies After Being Hit By Mercedes SUV Backing Out Of Driveway: Police

Joel Allen Katz, of Silver Spring, was struck while riding his bike along the 15000 block of Bramblewood Drive around 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 1, Montgomery County Police said.

Investigators said the driver of a blue 2015 Mercedes-Benz SUV was backing out of a driveway when it hit Katz. First responders rushed him to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Katz died six days later — on Saturday, June 7 — from his injuries, officials said.

Police say the crash remains under active investigation.

