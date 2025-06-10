Serial Bank Robbers In Their 60s Busted After Armed Heists In Montgomery County: Police

Alvin Chun, 64, and Ronald Wesley Johnson, 62 — both with no known address — have been charged in connection with three armed robberies that happened at banks in Kensington between February and March 2025, according to the Montgomery County Department of Police on Tuesday, June 10.

The first robbery happened on Saturday, Feb. 1, around 11:19 a.m., at the M&T Bank on the 10400 block of Montgomery Avenue.

Police say a suspect approached the teller, showed a revolver, and handed over a note demanding cash. He left with an undisclosed amount of money.

Days later, on Friday, Feb. 7, at 10:08 a.m., a man entered the Capital One Bank on Connecticut Avenue, also flashing a revolver and demanding money, according to detectives.

He fled the scene in a U-Haul van, police said.

Then on Tuesday, March 18, shortly after noon, investigators say a suspect again entered the M&T Bank on Montgomery Avenue and forced a bank employee into the vault at gunpoint before taking off with more money.

Detectives from the Major Crimes Division, working alongside the Special Investigations Division and law enforcement partners in Prince George’s County and DC, identified Chun and Johnson as suspects.

Both are also connected to investigations in other jurisdictions, officials noted.

Johnson was arrested on Tuesday, April 8, and is being held without bond at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility. Chun was taken into custody on Thursday, June 5, and is being held in Washington, DC, awaiting extradition.

According to police, Johnson is facing charges that include:

Armed robbery;

First-degree assault;

Use of a firearm in the commission of a violent crime;

Conspiracy to commit armed robbery.

Chun is charged with:

Armed robbery;

First-degree assault;

Use of a firearm in the commission of a violent crime;

Conspiracy to commit armed robbery.

The investigation is ongoing and involves multiple jurisdictions, police said.

