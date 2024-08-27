Second Suspect Arrested In Connection To Murder Of 20-Year-Old In Silver Spring: Police

De'Shaun McCrimmon, 22, has been charged with first-degree murder for his involvement in the shooting death of Orlando Alexander Satz, Jr. in November 2023.

Police and paramedics were called at around 9:40 p.m. on Nov. 28, 2023 to the 3600 block of Spruell Drive in Silver Spring following reports of a Toyota that had crashed into a parked vehicle.

Neighbors pulled Orlando Alexander Satz, Jr. from his Corolla after hearing the crash, and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue personnel were providing first aid when they reportedly found him suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, officials said.

Jose Ramon Ventura was arrested in June and charged as an accessory after driving McCrimmon and a second suspect blieved to be responsible for Satz's death.

Over the weekend, detectives obtained a warrant for McCrimmon's arrest charging him with first-degree murder, and he was arrested on Tuesday, Aug. 27 in Silver Spring.

He's being held at the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit pending a bond hearing.

The fatal shooting remains under investigation.

