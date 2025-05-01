Rogerio Palma, 32, of College Park, is facing multiple murder charges in connection with the domestic-related killing of Centreville resident Brianna Burton, according to the Prince George's County Police Department.

Officers in Montgomery County were called to a Silver Spring hospital around 7:20 a.m. on Sunday, April 27, for a gunshot victim who had been dropped off by a man who quickly left the scene.

The woman — later identified as Burton — was pronounced dead at the hospital shortly after her arrival, police say.

They were able to establish that Burton had been shot in Prince George's County, who took over the investigation, and her boyfriend was identified as a suspect.

Palma was arrested this week and charged with first- and second-degree murder, as well as other related offenses.

He is being held in the custody of the Prince George’s County Department of Corrections.

The investigation into Burton's killing is ongoing.

