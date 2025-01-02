Rockville Driver Found With Loaded, Stolen Weapons As Police Shut Down NYE Car Rallies: Cops

From 11 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2024, to 4 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2025, the Maryland Car Rally Task Force (MCRTF) shut down four large-scale exhibition driving events and prevented another five from forming, authorities said.

The rallies, organized to involve roadway shutdowns and disruptive car-related activities, targeted industrial areas, public streets, and parking lots in Prince George’s and Baltimore counties, as well as Baltimore City and other areas.

One of the largest events, held around 12:30 a.m. near Konterra Drive and Schweitzer Lane in Laurel, resulted in the arrests of Adin Carr, 20, of Rockville, a 16-year-old juvenile, and Aberon Alem, 23, of Bowie, according to the Maryland State Police.

Carr was charged with possession of a stolen firearm, a loaded handgun in a vehicle, and other firearm-related offenses, officials said. He also had multiple outstanding warrants. The juvenile, whose identity was not released, was also charged with possession of a stolen firearm and related offenses.

Meanwhile, Alem fled the scene in a vehicle but was later located in Beltsville. He faces charges of fleeing and eluding and various traffic-related offenses.

The MCRTF—a coalition of Maryland State Police, Maryland Transportation Authority Police, and police departments from Baltimore City, and Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard, Montgomery, and Prince George’s counties—continues to play a pivotal role in curbing illegal car rallies and exhibition driving across the state.

“This collaborative effort remains vital in addressing illegal exhibition driving across designated regions,” authorities said.

Anyone with additional information about illegal car rallies is urged to contact local law enforcement.

