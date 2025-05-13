Recognize Him? Man Dies After Jumping From Silver Spring Parking Garage, Police Say

Montgomery County Police are asking for the public’s help after a man died in downtown Silver Spring, and they still don’t know who he is.

Detectives with the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division are working to identify a man who jumped from a parking garage on Saturday, May 10, in the 800 block of Ellsworth Drive, officials announced.

The incident happened shortly before 10 p.m., police said.

The man had no identification on him when officers arrived, and police have not yet determined who he is, officials said.

Police described the man as being 20 to 30 years old, wearing a white long-sleeve Nike shirt, gray sweatpants, and gray shoes.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call the Montgomery County Police Department’s non-emergency number at 301-279-8000.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Silver Spring and receive free news updates.