Rabid Raccoon Bites Two In Maryland, Public Health Alert Issued In Silver Spring: Officials

Montgomery County officials have issued an urgent alert after a raccoon bit two individuals in the 1800 block of Franwall Avenue in Silver Spring, the Office of Animal Services and Department of Health and Human Services said Monday, June 16.

The raccoon may be infected with rabies, a deadly virus that attacks the central nervous system and spreads through bites or saliva, officials said.

"Rabies is considered a medical emergency," the department warned.

Officials are asking anyone — including pet owners — who may have come in contact with a raccoon in the area to seek medical or veterinary care immediately.

The animal has not been located.

Residents are urged to avoid raccoons or any wild animal that acts aggressively, unusually friendly, or appears disoriented.

Rabies is commonly found in raccoons, bats, skunks, and even cats and dogs, and has been present in Maryland since 1983, officials said.

