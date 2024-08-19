Purse Snatchers Targeting Flower Vendor On I-495 Wanted In Silver Spring: State Police

An investigation has been launched into the attempted robbery and assault of a woman on Sunday afternoon in Silver Spring, when a woman was targeted by at least two people, authorities announced.

Police say that shortly after 3 p.m. on Aug. 18, troopers from the Rockville Barrack responded to a reported attempted robbery on the exit ramp from the eastbound lanes of the interstate to Route 650 South.

The initial investigation determined that a 64-year-old woman was selling flowers along the roadway when a driver in an SUV called her over while stopped on the ramp.

Investigators found that the people in the vehicle pretended to be interested in purchasing the flowers; however, they instead grabbed her purse, and the SUV sped away, dragging her along with them with the purse still attached.

She was taken to Holy Cross Hospital for treatment of injuries and later released, police said.

No suspects have been apprehended.

According to state police, the SUV in question is a darker-colored vehicle with District of Columbia license plates. Investigators believe it was occupied by at least two Black males, one of whom was wearing a ski mask.

The suspect vehicle was last seen heading south on Route 650.

