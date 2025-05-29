'Proud American' Who Immigrated From Ethiopia Wins $1M Scratch-Off Prize In Maryland

A Silver Spring man, who calls himself a “proud American citizen” originally from Ethiopia, has claimed a $1 million top prize from the Maryland Lottery’s Gold Rush 777 scratch-off game, officials said.

The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, said the Lottery was completely foreign to him when he arrived in the country, but he paid attention, listened to friends, and slowly figured it out.

“It was all new to me,” he said. “But thankfully I took the time to learn.”

That patience paid off big. He picked up a $20 Gold Rush 777 ticket on a whim during a work break at a self-service vending machine — and scanned it to find a life-changing win.

Too stunned to focus, he rushed back to his office and waited anxiously to tell his wife after the couple recently closed on a new home.

“We just looked at each other and smiled,” he said. “It was a perfectly timed blessing.”

The man said he plans to use some of the prize money for minor home improvements, and will invest the rest to help secure their future.

“I never dreamed I’d win the lottery,” he said. “These things don’t happen to me. But I’m so thankful.”

The winning ticket was sold at Hillandale Beer & Wine, located at 10117 New Hampshire Avenue in Silver Spring. The store gets a $1,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

There is still one more $1 million top prize left in the Gold Rush 777 game, which launched in May 2024.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Silver Spring and receive free news updates.