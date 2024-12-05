Prime Coffee & Bakery To Celebrate Grand Opening In Downtown Silver Spring

Prime Coffee & Bakery will be hosting a grand opening celebration beginning at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 6 at its new location on Thayer Avenue, where they will serve freshly roasted beverages, pastries, sandwiches, soups, and salads.

"At Prime Coffee & Bakery, we believe in making a difference beyond the coffee cup," the owners stated. "We are deeply committed to fostering community connections, creating local job opportunities, and supporting the people who make our community thrive."

In addition to the food and drink, Prime Coffee & Bakery offers catering services that provide custom coffee stations, dessert platters, and personalized offerings for weddings, corporate events, and private gatherings.

"What to expect," the owners teased about Friday's event. "Indulge in our mouthwatering pastries ... Savor delicious breakfast options ... Witness coffee roasting at its finest.

"Step into a world of flavor, comfort and community," they added. "We can't wait to welcome you."

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Silver Spring and receive free news updates.