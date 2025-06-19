‘Priceless’ Historic Silver Spring Farmhouse Built In 1792 Destroyed In Fire: Officials

The blaze broke out around 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 18, at Harewood Farm, located at the end of Meeting House Road.

The historic home, built in 1792, was unoccupied at the time of the fire, according to Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service spokesperson Pete Piringer.

Firefighters arrived to find flames tearing through all three floors of the structure.

Early reports indicated a possible missing occupant or caretaker, but the home was later confirmed to be empty.

Crews battled the fire well into the night as heavy storms moved through the area.

Aerial video shared by @MyDronePro showed the building still smoldering with flare-ups even hours later.

Neighbors told fire officials they had experienced power surges earlier in the day during the storm — a detail investigators are reviewing as a possible factor.

The damage was described as a total loss, with Piringer noting the value of the historic home was “priceless.”

It caused more than $300,000 in damages, officials said.

No injuries were reported. The investigation into the exact cause is ongoing.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Silver Spring and receive free news updates.