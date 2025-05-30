Pregnant Girlfriend’s Decomposing Body Led To Historic 3-Life-Term Sentence In MoCo

Now, a 34-year-old man will die behind bars after receiving three life sentences in a case Montgomery County prosecutors call historic.

Silver Spring resident Torrey Damien Moore has officially been removed from society after being sentenced to three consecutive life sentences plus 80 additional years for two separate, but connected murders — including what officials say is the first-ever conviction for the murder of a viable fetus in Montgomery County history.

The sentences were handed down on Friday, May 30, by Judge Rachel McGuckian in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County, officials said.

Prosecutors say justice has finally been served for the families of Denise Middleton, her unborn son, and Ayalew Wondimu, a Dash In convenience store clerk.

“This marked the first time in the history of Montgomery County that we had a conviction for the murder of a viable fetus,” prosecutors said.

Moore was convicted in November 2024 for the October 2022 murder of Middleton, 26, his girlfriend, who was eight and a half months pregnant when he shot her seven times inside their apartment on Oak Leaf Drive.

Surveillance footage showed the couple entering the building together around 7 p.m. on Oct. 9, 2022. It was the last time she was seen alive.

Roughly an hour later, Moore was seen on camera leaving the building alone.

He then went on the run, traveling across the country for nearly a month while conducting disturbing Google searches like:

“How long does it take for a dead body to smell?” and “How to move a dead body without being seen?”

When Moore returned to Maryland, he moved right back into the apartment, living with the decomposing bodies of Middleton and her unborn child for nearly two more months.

On Dec. 9, 2022, Montgomery County Police SWAT officers executed a no-knock search warrant at Moore’s apartment — looking for him in connection to a separate murder at the Dash In convenience store.

Inside, they found Moore armed with a gun. In a separate room, they found the severely decomposed bodies of Middleton and her baby.

An autopsy confirmed she had been shot multiple times.

That gun was later confirmed to be the same weapon used to kill Wondimu, a 61-year-old clerk Moore shot and killed just one day before the SWAT raid.

Prosecutors say Moore had been previously banned from the store and returned on Dec. 8, 2022, when he got into a confrontation and then opened fire.

In May 2024, a jury convicted Moore of first-degree murder for the Dash In shooting. Six months later, a second jury convicted him in the Middleton case on charges that include:

Two counts of first-degree murder (Denise Middleton and her fetus);

Two counts of use of a handgun in the commission of a felony;

Crime of violence against a pregnant person;

Illegal possession of a firearm.

On Friday, Moore stood before the court as Judge McGuckian imposed three life sentences to run consecutively — plus an additional 80 years, to be served concurrently with those terms.

This case has been described by prosecutors as "horrific, unprecedented, and deeply personal" — not just because of its brutality, but because it marked a first-of-its-kind legal victory recognizing the murder of a viable fetus as a separate life taken.

