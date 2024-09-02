Police Investigating Deadly Labor Day Shooting In Silver Spring (Developing)

Officers were called at around 11 a.m. on Sept. 2 to the 8020 block of 13th Street in Silver Spring, where there was a reported shooting not far from the DC border.

Police say that a man was found at the scene, and he was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

Investigators said "the scene is secured."

More information is expected to be released.

