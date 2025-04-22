Pets Perish, Family Displaced By Basement Blaze In Montgomery County: Fire Officials

Crews were called at around 1:45 p.m. on April 21 to the 14200 block of Castaway Drive in Silver Spring on Monday afternoon, where a fire had broken out, sending smoke billowing throughout the home.

According to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue officials, the homeowners were not home at the time, and while several pets were rescued, at least two cats died.

Two adults were displaced from the two-story home. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

