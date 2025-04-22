Partly Cloudy 78°

Pets Perish, Family Displaced By Basement Blaze In Montgomery County: Fire Officials

A Montgomery County family returned home on Monday afternoon to find that a basement blaze gutted their home, officials confirmed.

The Gaithersburg fire.

 Photo Credit: Montgomery County Fire and Rescue
 Photo Credit: Montgomery County Fire and Rescue
The Montgomery County fire.

 Photo Credit: Montgomery County Fire and Rescue
 Photo Credit: Twitter/@mcfrsPIO
Zak Failla
Crews were called at around 1:45 p.m. on April 21 to the 14200 block of Castaway Drive in Silver Spring on Monday afternoon, where a fire had broken out, sending smoke billowing throughout the home.

According to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue officials, the homeowners were not home at the time,  and while several pets were rescued, at least two cats died.

Two adults were displaced from the two-story home. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

