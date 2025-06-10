Motorcyclist Critically Injured In Silver Spring Crash With SUV During Rush Hour: Officials

Firefighters and police rushed to Viers Mill Road and Newport Mill Road in Silver Spring shortly after 8 a.m. on Tuesday, June 10, after a crash involving a motorcycle and SUV, according to officials in Montgomery County.

Photos from the scene show debris scattered across the roadway, a heavily damaged silver SUV, and a mangled motorcycle down in the middle of the intersection.

At least three people were injured, officials said.

The motorcyclist was transported to a trauma hospital with life-threatening injuries, first responders said. Two others suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to a local hospital.

Multiple rescue units responded, including Wheaton Rescue Squad and Montgomery County Police. The intersection was shut down during morning rush hour as crash reconstruction teams investigated.

As of late on Tuesday morning, police continued to divert traffic around the scene.

More information is expected to be released. Check Daily Voice for updates.

