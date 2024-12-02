Months After Fatal Crash, Silver Spring Driver Arrested In Death Of DC Mother: Police

Silver Spring resident Jovannie T. McCarthy, 27, was arrested on Sunday following the investigation into the fatal head-on crash that left Kiara Cheeks dead in May.

According to a Montgomery County Department of Police spokesperson, at around 12:45 a.m. on Wednesday, May 8, a blue Honda Accord being driven by McCarthy was exiting westbound MD 200 onto Briggs Chaney Road when it crossed the westbound and eastbound lanes and struck a 2023 Volkswagen head-on.

Cheeks, who was a passenger in the Volkswagen, was rushed to an area hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

On Monday, Dec. 2, authorities announced that McCarthy was arrested and charged with criminally negligent manslaughter by vehicle, noting that "the rest of the charges will not be included in the warrant as they are underlying offenses."

McCarthy was taken to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit, where she was held pending a bond hearing at 1 p.m. on Friday afternoon.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Silver Spring and receive free news updates.