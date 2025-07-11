Montgomery County Police Sergeant Charged With Child Porn Possession In Maryland: Officials

Mark Burhoe, a 20-year veteran of the Montgomery County Department of Police, was taken into custody on Thursday, July 10, according to the agency on Friday, where he was charged with multiple counts of possession of child pornography, the department said.

Following the arrest, Burhoe was immediately suspended without pay, officials said. He will also be the subject of an internal investigation, in accordance with departmental policy.

“The department takes these charges seriously and is cooperating fully with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office,” officials said, noting that the agency is leading the criminal investigation.

“These allegations are deeply troubling, and the alleged actions of one individual do not represent the entire department,” Montgomery County Police officials stated.

“Maintaining public trust remains a priority, and the department is committed to transparency and professionalism throughout this process.”

No additional information about the investigation was released.

