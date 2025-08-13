Partly Cloudy 88°

Miles-Long Backup Reported After Tractor-Trailer Crash Shuts Down I-495 In Montgomery County

A tractor-trailer crash on I-495 in Montgomery County shut down all westbound lanes and caused miles of backups Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 13, according to transportation officials.

Here's why traffic slowed to a halt on Wednesday afternoon.

 Photo Credit: Maryland DOT
Zak Failla
The crash happened on the Outer Loop at the I-270 Spur (Exit 38), the Metropolitan Area Transportation Operations Coordination (MATOC) program reported shortly after 2 p.m. 

All lanes were blocked and delays stretched roughly 2.5 miles.

By 2:46 p.m., officials said all lanes were still closed, with traffic being diverted to MD-187 (Exit 36). Delays had grown to about three miles.

A Maryland Department of Transportation traffic camera showed westbound lanes at a standstill, with a long line of tractor-trailers and cars backed up past the scene, while eastbound traffic moved freely.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area and expect major delays until the crash is cleared.

Check Daily Voice for updates.

