Man Kicked Out Of Nightclub Convicted Of Parking Garage Murder In Silver Spring (Video)

Ramone Christopher Ramsay, who has no known address, was found guilty of murder and other charges by a jury in connection to the murder of 21-year-old Baltimore resident Kymani Elijah Bailey in July 2023.

At approximately 2:40 a.m. on July 8, 2023, officers were called to the Montgomery County Public Parking Garage 3 in the 900 block of Silver Spring Avenue, where there was a reported shooting with Bailey suffering from a gunshot wound in the first level of the facility.

He was pronounced dead inside the garage by first responders.

Investigators said that Ramsay was identified as the shooting suspect after investigators reviewed surveillance video from inside the garage, and it was later determined that he may have been disgruntled after getting the boot from the club for undisclosed reasons.

According to court documents, Ramsay was recognized by witnesses after he was kicked out of the club for fighting, he was then seen pulling up to the garage and opening fire.

The shooting claimed the life of Bailey and left two other women injured. Investigators said Ramsay had no prior connection to the victims.

During the investigation, prosecutors were able to identify Ramsay when they located the mother of his child on social media, leading them to a picture of him wearing the same "Diesel" shorts he was wearing during the shooting days later.

Ramsay was convicted of:

First-degree murder;

Two counts of attempted first-degree murder;

Three counts of use of a handgun in the commission of a felony;

Illegal possession of a firearm.

Prosecutors made note that this is not Ramsay’s first brush with the law. He had been serving a nine-year prison sentence for drug and firearm possession but was granted a compassionate release in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"(He) has a lengthy criminal history with caution indicators to include drug usage and previous handgun charges," court documents state.

Ramsay faces life in prison when he is sentenced in April.

