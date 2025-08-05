Man Arrested In Cold Case Killing Of DC Cop Denna Campbell In White Oak: Police

Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the death of Denna Fredericka Campbell, a 24-year-old DC police officer who was found shot to death in her White Oak apartment nearly 30 years ago, officials confirmed Tuesday, August 5.

According to Montgomery County Police, Amir Jalil Ali — also known as Kenneth Burnell Wonsom — found Campbell in their home in 1995.

At the time, Campbell was a four-year veteran of the Metropolitan Police Department.

Ali reportedly discovered Campbell’s body in the apartment they shared and has reportedly remained a person of interest since the initial investigation.

Authorities say more information will be released during a press conference at 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 6, at Montgomery County Police Headquarters in Gaithersburg.

