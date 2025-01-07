Light Rain 34°

Machete-Wielding Man Terrorizes Silver Spring Shopping Center: Police

A 24-year-old Maryland man is behind bars after allegedly terrorizing shoppers with a machete outside of a Montgomery County shopping center on .

Westech Business Park

Westech Business Park

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Zak Failla
Zak Failla

Maikol Darinson Vicente Gomez, 24, is accused of attempting to assault three strangers at random at near Westech Business Park at Broadbirch Drive and Tech Road on Sunday, Jan. 5, around 5:45 p.m., police said.

When Montgomery County officers arrived, Vicente Gomez allegedly fled through the shopping center parking lot, wildly slashing parked cars with the machete, police say, prompting a foot chase that came to a quick end when he fell and dropped the knife.

Police say the three victims later reported that Vicente Gomez approached them without provocation and tried to attack. They managed to escape and find safety before officers arrived.

Vicente Gomez was taken into custody and transported to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit, where he was charged with:

  • Three counts of first-degree assault;
  • Three counts of second-degree assault;
  • Two counts of vandalism (two counts);
  • Resisting arrest.

He remains held without bond, authorities said.

