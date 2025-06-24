Lawrence Marshall IV, 21, pleaded guilty on Tuesday, June 24, in Montgomery County Circuit Court, where he also admitted to use of a handgun in the commission of a crime of violence, according to the State’s Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors say Marshall killed 40-year-old Cederic Warner on the night of July 5, 2023, during an argument inside his mother’s home at on Lockwood Drive.

The fight started after Marshall’s dog escaped the apartment.

Witnesses told police that Warner had let the dog out of its cage, and both Warner and Marshall’s mother searched unsuccessfully for it.

When Marshall learned the dog was missing, he blamed Warner and began threatening him, witnesses said. According to court documents:

Marshall responded to the apartment later that afternoon, took out a handgun, and began pointing it at witnesses and Warner.

He then threatened to kill Warner if he did not find the dog.

Around 9:51 p.m., Montgomery County Police and fire crews responded to the apartment and found Warner in the living room with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead on scene.

A witness told police they heard Marshall yell at Warner, then say, “he was going to kill Warner if he did not find the dog.” That was followed by three gunshots, investigators said.

Marshall fled through a rear sliding glass door, witnesses said.

Later, detectives recovered instant messages between Marshall and another witness sent prior to the killing.

In one of them, Marshall said: “I’m boutta how to jail.”

He then explained Warner lost the dog. The witness told investigators Marshall also said during a phone call that he planned to kill Warner.

Marshall was arrested in July 2023 after surrendering to police. His address at the time was listed as unknown.

When he is sentenced in August, Marshall faces up to 60 years in prison.

