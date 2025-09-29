The victim, identified as Josephine Gieske of Silver Spring, was a passenger in a red 2011 Toyota 4-Runner that overturned during the Aug. 7 crash at Randolph Road and Sherwood Forest Drive, according to the Montgomery County Department of Police.

Officers said a silver 2025 Toyota GR86 was heading west on Randolph Road around 8 a.m. when it struck the 4Runner as it was turning left from eastbound Randolph Road onto Sherwood Forest Drive.

The impact caused the SUV to roll and crash into a black 2025 Buick Envista.

Gieske was rushed to an area hospital with serious injuries and died on Friday, Aug. 22, from injuries suffered in the crash, detectives said. The driver of the 4-Runner was also seriously hurt.

The GR86 driver was hospitalized with injuries, and the Buick driver was not hurt.

Detectives with the Collision Reconstruction Unit said there was a delay in reporting Gieske’s death to police. The unit has now assumed full investigative responsibility.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

