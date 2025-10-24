Silver Spring resident Jerrell Lee Fullwood was apprehended by members of the Montgomery County Department of Police on Oct. 24 following a reported incident that played out near the Shady Grove Medical Center in Rockville.

According to police, shortly before 5:30 a.m. on Friday, officers were called to the 9800 block of Medical Center Drive to investigate reports of a sexual assault.

Upon arrival, first responders spotted Fullwood attempting to leave the area on a bus.

Officers boarded the bus and took him into custody without further incident.

It is alleged that a woman was assaulted while walking to a nearby bus stop. During the investigation, it was determined that Fullwood had been walking behind his victim before the attack.

Fullwood was charged with attempted first-degree rape and two counts of first-degree assault.

He is being held at the Montgomery County Processing Unit pending a bond hearing.

