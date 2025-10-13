Hiker Seriously Hurt After Falling On Billy Goat Trail A In Great Falls, Officials Say

Crews were called around 1:00 p.m. to the C&O Canal National Historical Park after reports of an injured person on the rocky “Traverse” section of the trail, MCFRS spokesperson Pete Piringer said.

“Rescue @COcanalNPS Billy Goat Trail A, Great Falls, MD, Potomac River, injured person from a fall,” Piringer posted.

Firefighters and swift-water rescue teams from Montgomery County and Fairfax County Fire & Rescue reached the person on foot and by boat, navigating steep terrain and river access points to reach the victim.

“Patient on Traverse Billy Goat Trail A, swift water boat crews with patient, Fairfax County Fire & Rescue medics assisting, additional EMS crews hiking in via land trail,” Piringer said in a follow-up update.

The hiker, identified only as an adult trauma patient, was stabilized on scene and transported by boat to EMS units staged at Old Angler’s Inn for transfer to a hospital, Piringer said.

The Billy Goat Trail, a popular and rugged hiking route known for its steep rock climbs and narrow ledges, has been the site of several emergency rescues in recent years.

No additional details have been released. Check Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Silver Spring and receive free news updates.