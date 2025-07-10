George Njoroge, of Silver Spring, was last seen on the morning of Wednesday, June 25, near the 900 block of Windmill Terrace, according to the Montgomery County Department of Police.

A missing person flyer was issued by the department on Friday, June 27, asking for the public’s help locating him.

“Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 4th District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating George Njoroge,” the department wrote at the time.

His cousin, Emmanuel David, confirmed that Njoroge's body had been located.

No details about his death were released by the police as of Thursday, July 10.

"I want to thank everyone who took the time to share my post regarding my cousin George," David wrote in a GoFundMe set up for their family. "It is unfortunate we found him deceased."

The GoFundMe, titled “Rallying for George’s Family in Tough Times,” has raised over $4,300 of its $6,500 goal as of Thursday afternoon.

“Our community is doing the best we can to cover the funeral set for the end of this week,” David continued. “Apologies for the last minute, but please assist me in providing his parents what you can in support of George.”

Njoroge, who graduated from the University of Maryland, is remembered in photos as a bright, smiling presence — pictured in a red hoodie beaming with friends, donning a cap and gown on graduation day, and suited up in formalwear with the same infectious smile.

Those wishing to support the family can donate to the GoFundMe here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Silver Spring and receive free news updates.