George Frederick Corum Jr., of Silver Spring, was last seen around 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 23, in the 15500 block of Baileys Lane, according to the Montgomery County Department of Police.

Police issued a Silver Alert and shared images of Corum, describing him as 6-foot-1, 175 pounds, with brown eyes and gray, balding hair. He was last seen wearing a black and grey flannel shirt with blue jeans.

On Sunday, Sept. 28, Corum’s body was discovered in a heavily wooded area near Norbeck Road, police announced Monday.

Montgomery County Police said, “The circumstances surrounding his death remain under investigation, however, no foul play is suspected.”

No additional details were provided by the police.

The case remains active.

