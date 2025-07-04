Gas-Fed Fire Displaces 14 After Car Crashes Into Montgomery County Home (Photos)

Firefighters were called around 1:45 a.m. Thursday, July 4, after a driver left the road and crashed into a large two-story home in the 400 block of University Boulevard West near Dennis Avenue in Silver Spring, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer said.

The car hit the corner of the house where gas and electric lines were located, sparking a fire that quickly spread through the rest of the house.

“The gas-fed fire extended to the interior,” Piringer said.

Dozens of firefighters worked through the early morning hours to knock down the flames, which caused serious damage to the exterior and interior of the house.

A photo from the scene shows a mangled black SUV against the burned-out side of the home, which appears to have sustained structural damage.

All residents were able to get out, but 14 people living inside were displaced by the blaze. The driver of the vehicle was hospitalized. Their condition was not immediately released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

