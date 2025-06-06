‘Forking Mad’: White Oak Man Stabs Mom’s Boyfriend After Heated Fight: Police

O’Shea Hunter, 23, of Silver Spring, is being held without bond after a violent outburst in the 1500 block of November Circle in White Oak on Wednesday, June 4, Montgomery County Police said.

Officers from the 3rd District responded around 4:22 p.m. for a reported stabbing. According to detectives, Hunter got into an argument with his mother’s boyfriend and threatened him with a fork.

When the victim didn’t comply, “Hunter grabbed a multi-tool knife, stabbed the victim in the chest and ran to a bedroom," police said.

The fight didn’t stop there.

Hunter's mother's boyfriend followed him into the bedroom after being stabbed, at which point, the 23-year-old struck him with an expandable baton before fleeing from the home.

The victim suffered a chest laceration but denied any medical treatment.

Officers quickly tracked Hunter to the 11300 block of Lockwood Drive, and when he spotted police, he ran, jumped a fence, and was eventually caught with help from a K-9 unit.

Hunter was taken to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit, where he was charged with:

First-degree assault;

Second-degree assault;

Resisting arrest;

Reckless endangerment.

He is being held without bars.

