People who quit Zyrtec or Xyzal after using them daily for several weeks or longer have reported a rare but serious reaction known as pruritus. The Food and Drug Administration issued a warning about the condition on Friday, May 16.

In 209 cases tracked by the FDA, many described intense itching that appeared within days and disrupted their daily lives.

"Patients did not experience itching before starting the medicines," the FDA said. "Reported cases were rare but sometimes serious, with patients experiencing widespread, severe itching that required medical intervention."

Zyrtec (cetirizine) and Xyzal (levocetirizine) are antihistamines typically used to treat seasonal and year-round allergies, along with chronic hives. They're available over the counter and by prescription.

Common side effects include fatigue and dry mouth, but pruritus after stopping long-term use had not been previously listed.

"Serious outcomes included disability, such as "debilitating itching to the point of being bedridden," hospitalization, and thoughts of suicide or self-harm," the FDA said.

Most cases involved patients who took the medicines for at least three months. Many found the itching resolved after restarting the drug, while some were able to taper off gradually without symptoms returning.

According to the FDA, more than 60 million over-the-counter packages of Zyrtec and Xyzal were sold in 2022. Nearly 27 million prescriptions of the medications were filled.

While the reaction is very rare, considering how widely Zyrtec and Xyzal are used, the FDA said evidence does support a link to pruritus.

"We cannot determine the likelihood of someone experiencing pruritus after stopping cetirizine or levocetirizine," the agency said. "Talk to your health care professional(s) if you have questions or concerns about the risks of taking these medicines."

Along with its warning, the FDA has asked manufacturers to add pruritus warnings to packaging for Zyrtec and Xyzal.

