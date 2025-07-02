Evester Edd, 64, of Silver Spring, was arrested Wednesday, July 2, and charged with wire fraud, theft of government funds, and making false statements, according to the US Attorney’s Office for the District of Maryland.

Edd worked as a senior human resources official at the Peace Corps while also allegedly working as a federal contractor.

Prosecutors say he billed multiple government agencies at once by falsifying timecards and misrepresenting his work hours.

The “double billing” resulted in “tens of thousands of dollars” in fraud, authorities said.

Edd is also accused of lying to federal agents and misrepresenting foreign ties on his security clearance forms.

Investigators say he hid electronic accounts, cash payments to foreign nationals for explicit content, and his use of government systems to transmit protected information.

According to the affidavit, Edd accessed sensitive government files more than 1,000 times and sent them to private email servers and his mobile devices.

In November 2024, federal agents searched Edd’s home in Maryland and seized electronic devices. He retired one month later, during the ongoing investigation.

“Public service is a public trust, and that trust is broken when government employees falsify records or otherwise engage in fraudulent behavior,” US Attorney Kelly Hayes said.

“These charges reflect our commitment to holding individuals accountable when they undermine the integrity of federal agencies and violate the law."

Edd is facing up to 20 years in federal prison for wire fraud, 10 years for theft of government funds, and five years for making false statements.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Silver Spring and receive free news updates.