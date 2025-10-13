Earl Walker, 47, is accused of shooting and killing Monique Charles, 47, a Brooklyn, New York native, before leading members of the Montgomery County Department of Police on a brief pursuit that ended with a rollover crash.

According to police, officers were called on Sunday, Oct. 12, to the 1700 block of Imperial Drive to investigate reports of shots fired in the area.

Upon arrival, they found Charles suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead by first responders.

Investigators say Charles was leaving the area when Walker, her ex-boyfriend, approached her and opened fire, hitting her several times.

A witness to the shooting was able to provide a description of Walker’s vehicle as he fled, and he was later tracked to the area of his Derwood home.

Officers attempted to stop Walker; however, he kept going. After a pursuit, Walker crashed and rolled his car near Route 108 and Rocky Road.

He was taken into custody without further incident and transported to an area hospital for treatment and evaluation of minor, non-life-threatening injuries.

A gun was also found in his vehicle after the crash.

An arrest warrant was obtained charging Walker with first-degree murder and other related offenses.

No details about his next court appearance were released by the department.

