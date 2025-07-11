Driver Cut From Wreckage In Silver Spring Crash That Left 2 Seriously Injured: Fire Officials

First responders rushed to the scene around 5 a.m. on Friday, July 11, at Georgia Avenue and Locust Grove Road in Silver Spring, just inside I-495, according to Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service (MCFRS) spokesperson Pete Piringer.

Photos from the scene show one vehicle crushed nearly in half, debris scattered across the road, and a large emergency response with fire and rescue units surrounding the area.

The crash involved three vehicles and left one person pinned, Piringer said. Crews worked quickly to extricate the trapped driver, while medics evaluated multiple victims.

Details about the victims were not released by the police.

Injuries were considered potentially life-threatening.

Lanes were blocked for hours while authorities cleaned up the wreck and continued their investigation, which remains ongoing.

