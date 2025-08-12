Catalan was more than a daughter, sister, and friend—she was a twin, “a shining light, and a source of love and laughter to everyone who knew her,” her family said.

Her spirit was described as vibrant, her heart pure, and her presence a blessing.

The teen’s obituary notes her life was “a gift we were lucky to have,” while her loved ones try to grapple with the unimaginable grief of losing her so young.

“This is something no one expects to face,” her family wrote on a GoFundMe created to help cover funeral and burial costs. “We are doing our best to honor her memory with dignity and love.”

The fundraiser, organized by Diamond’s sister Heather, has raised more than $7,500 of its $11,000 goal with nearly 100 donations. Every contribution, they said, will help ease the financial burden during this painful time.

Heather also shared her own message to her sister.

“I love you and I’m going to miss you so much. You were the best sister anyone could ever ask for. I’m going to miss your vlogs and your stupid jokes. I’m going to miss everything about you. I love you always.”

Diamond’s family says her name, her smile, and her light “will never be forgotten.”

"I’m reaching out with a heavy heart to ask for your support during an incredibly difficult time," Andlamms Giron posted on Facebook.

"We unexpectedly lost our beloved Diamond Catalan (my niece) and we are now raising funds to help cover funeral expenses and give her the beautiful farewell she deserves."

