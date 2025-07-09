Deadly Dog Walk: Woman Killed On Sidewalk In Derwood, Police Say

Joan Debra Voith, of Derwood, was walking along Muncaster Mill Road near Applewood Lane around 11:39 a.m. Monday, July 7, when she was fatally struck by a car, Montgomery County Police said on Wednesday.

The driver of a brown 2017 Buick Envision crossed over the eastbound lanes of traffic and left the roadway before hitting Voith, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

The dog was not injured, police said.

The driver, an adult, stayed at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the department’s Collision Reconstruction Unit.

