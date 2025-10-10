Darrell Dwayne Cousar, 31, was arrested by members of the Montgomery County Department of Police on Wednesday following a series of emergency calls from residents after he forced his way into the building.

Officers were called shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 8 to The Oaks at Four Corners on University Boulevard West for a reported burglary.

Further investigation led to more troubling charges.

According to investigators, Cousar allegedly assaulted an elderly woman, to force his way into the secure building. Once inside, police said, he began knocking on doors — and when another woman opened hers, he attacked again.

A third woman told officers she saw Cousar exposing himself when she opened her door.

Police said he then grabbed her and tried to sexually assault her, but she screamed for help. Residents rushed out of their rooms, forcing Cousar to run from the building as 911 calls came flooding in.

Officers quickly began searching the area and soon got a second call — this time for a trespasser on the fourth floor of a building in the 10700 block of Columbia Pike.

When police arrived, they found Cousar, who matched the description from the earlier attack. He was positively identified by the victims and taken into custody, officials said.

The Silver Spring resident was charged with:

Attempted second-degree rape;

Second-degree assault;

Third-degree burglary;

Third-degree sex offense;

Indecent exposure;

Disorderly conduct.

He’s being held without bond at the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit.

