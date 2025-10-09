Cyclist Struck By School Bus In Montgomery County; Children On Board, Roads Closed (Developing)

Montgomery County Police say officers and Fire Rescue units were dispatched shortly before 3:15 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 9, for a collision at Russett Road and Bauer Drive in Montgomery County.

Initial reports indicated the crash involved a cyclist and a bus, officials said.

In an update about an hour later, police confirmed that the bus was a MCPS school bus carrying children. No injuries were reported among those on board, according to the department.

The condition of the cyclist has not yet been released, though he reportedly suffered serious injuries.

As of 4:30 p.m., Bauer Drive was closed between Greenspan Lane and Myer Terrace, and Russett Road was shut down at Manorvale Road, police said.

Drivers are being urged to seek alternate routes and expect significant delays in the area.

The department’s Public Information Officer was on scene and scheduled to brief the media at 5:15 p.m. near Bauer Drive and Greenspan Lane.

The crash remains under investigation.

